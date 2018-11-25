‘JK business’ provided teen prostitutes said to be ‘yoga therapists’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former manager of a so-called “JK business” that dispatched underage staff members to male customers for sex, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 22)

On September 14, Tsuyoshi Kino, the former manager of Shibu Land, sent a girl, 17, to a hotel in the Maruyamacho area of Shibuya Ward to engage in acts deemed obscene with a male customer, 39, while knowing she was a minor.

Kino, who was accused of violating the Child Welfare Act, denies the allegations. “I do not clearly recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Shibu Land is a business that goes by the abbreviation JK, which is short for joshi kosei, or high school girls.

On Twitter, the business promoted itself as “dispatching young, cute yoga therapists to Shibuya.” Prices for massage sessions administered by the girls started at 15,000 yen for 90 minutes. However, a second menu allowed customers to choose honban, or full sex, for an additional 30,000 yen, police said.