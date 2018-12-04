 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ishikawa: Woman’s corpse found in reservoir

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 4, 2018

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s corpse in a reservoir in Nanao City on Monday, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 3).

At just before 8:00 a.m., a police officer found the body floating in the reservoir. Emergency personnel were alerted to the scene. However, the woman was later confirmed dead.

According to police, the body is likely that of an elderly woman from Nanao who had been reported missing.

A woman’s corpse was found in a reservoir in Nanao City on Monday (Twitter)

Rather than a suicide or the result of foul play, police are treating the case as an accident, believing the woman fell into the reservoir.

