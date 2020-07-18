Ishikawa: Man found guilty of living with corpse of brother

ISHIKAWA (TR) – A court here this week handed a 66-year-old man a suspended prison term after the corpse of his brother was found inside their residence in Nomi City earlier this year, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (July 14).

At the Kanazawa District Court on July 13, presiding judge Tomoshi Shirai handed Masaharu Koizumi, of no known occupation, a one-year prison term, suspended for three years, for abandoning a corpse.

At the opening of the trial in June, Koizumi admitted to the allegations, telling the court that his motivation was receiving an inheritance.

In April, the body of his brother, 69, was found in the residence, located in the town of Neagari. Shirai realized his brother had died two months earlier. The brother was found to have died a natural death.

In handing down the ruling, judge Shirai took into consideration that Koizumi had criminal record and that members of his family had shown him support.