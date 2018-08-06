Intoxicated passenger attacks taxi driver in Sapporo

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly causing damage to a taxi in Sapporo early Sunday, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 6).

At around 4:00 a.m., Wataru Seino got into a dispute with the driver of the taxi after jumping in the back seat in Chuo Ward.

In footage taken from a dashboard camera in the cab, Seino can be heard asking, “Do you not understand me?” The driver responds, “What?”

Seino then pulled down the partition separating the front from the back seat in grabbing the driver. The plastic divider suffered a crack, according to police.

The driver was not hurt in the incident. As well, the suspect damaged a side mirror of the vehicle, police said.

After the incident, Seino fled. However, officers responding to a distress call apprehended him at the scene on suspicion of causing property damage.

“I kicked him, but I do not recall clearly since I was drunk,” the suspect was quoted by police.