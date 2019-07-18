 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ibaraki: Male corpse with gunshot wound to head found on beach

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 18, 2019

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after the discovery of a male corpse with a gunshot wound to the head on a beach in Kamisu City on Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 18).

At around 7:00 a.m., a male surfer tipped off police after finding the man collapsed on the sand in the Hasaki area.

The man, bleeding from his head, was confirmed dead at the scene. A pistol was found in his possession, police said.

A male corpse was found on a beach in Kamisu City on Thursday (Twitter)

Police later confirmed that the man is a 73-year-old resident of Tokyo’s Koto Ward.

Police suspect the wound to the head is the result of the man shooting himself with the gun in intentionally taking his life.

