Ibaraki: ‘Foul smell’ leads to discovery of 2 corpses in residence

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of two corpses in a residence in Kasumigaura City over the weekend, reports TV Asahi (July 21).

At just past 5:00 p.m. on July 20, a male neighbor living near the wood structure contacted police after observing a “foul smell” emanating from inside.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body of a woman lying face-up atop a futon. Meanwhile, a man was found hanged in a nearby room.

According to police, a woman in her 80s shares the residence with her son, aged in his 50s. The bodies were in advanced stages of decay upon their discovery. Neither corpse showed signs of external wounds.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identities of the bodies.