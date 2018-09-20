Ibaraki: Divorce discussion precedes man stabbing wife

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectura Police have arrested a 64-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of his wife at their residence in Kasama City on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 18).

At around 2:25 p.m., Tsutomu Otsuki used a knife to slash his wife, a 55-year-old hairdresser, in the neck during a discussion about how to proceed with a divorce in the first-floor living room.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries whose seriousness is not known, the Kasama Police Station said.

Otsuki, who has been accused of attempted murder, partially denies the allegations, according to police.

The suspect shares the residence with his wife. Prior to the incident, the pair and other family members had gathered to discuss the divorce.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the attack.