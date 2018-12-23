Ibaraki: Corpse found in burned-out vehicle in rice field

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a corpse was found inside a burned-out vehicle in Hitachi-Omiya City on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 23).

At around 7:00 a.m., a local resident tipped off police after finding the vehicle “on fire and what appears to be human bones inside” along a path between two rice paddies.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body in the driver’s seat of the charred passenger vehicle. Due to extensive burns, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known, police said.

No personal belongings were found in the vehicle or the immediate area, police said.

Police are now seeking to identify the body. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.