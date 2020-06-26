Ibaraki: 3 decayed corpses found in residence

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of three corpses inside a residence in the town of Shirosato on Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 25).

At around 4:10 p.m., officers working off a tip entered the residence and found the decayed bodies inside the first-floor living room.

According to police, one body was hanged by a medical-related appliance and another on the floor. The third was seated on a sofa.

The clothes bodies showed no signs of external wounds. Based on the stage of decay, all three persons are believed to have died at least one week ago.

The occupants of the residence are a woman, aged in her 70s or 80s, and her two daughters, aged in their 30s to 50s, police said.

Officers entered the residence after receiving a call from a neighbor reported not having seen the occupants “for several months.”

With no signs of forced entry or the interior of the residence having been ransacked, police are treating the case as murder-suicide.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the bodies.