Ibaraki: 3 corpses found in residence in apparent murder-suicide

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 30, 2018

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after the corpses of three family members were found in a residence in Omitama City on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 29).

At just before 10:00 a.m., the bodies of Masaharu Kobashi, 52, his wife, 47-year-old Kumiko, and their daughter, 20-year-old Emi, were found by a relative visiting the residence, located in the Noba area.

According to the Ishioka Police Station, Masaharu was found hanged in the first-floor living room. The bodies of his wife and daughter had received stab wounds to the chest and legs. A knife was found near the body of Masaharu.

in Omitama City
Three corpses were found in a residence in Omitama City on Wednesday (Twitter)

A neighbor tells TV Asahi (Aug. 29) that Kumiko suffered from an illness.

With the circumstances that led to the deaths still under investigation, police did not divulge how the suspected murder-suicide unfolded.

