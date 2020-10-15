 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hyogo: Woman’s corpse found in Muko River in Takarazuka

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 15, 2020

HYOGO (TR) – As a part of a search for a missing woman, police found a female corpse in a river in Takarazuka City on Wednesday, reports the Kobe Shimbun (Oct. 14).

At around 10:40 a.m., a police officer searching around the Takedao Onsen hot springs resort area found the body floating face-down in the center of the Muko River.

According to the Nishinomiya Police Station, scratches were evident on
her face. However, her body did not have any apparent external wounds.

Two days before, the parents of a woman in her 40s contacted police after their daughter “did not return” to their residence in Nishinomiya City.

An examination of security camera footage showed a person believed to be the woman in question exiting a Fukuchiyama Line train at JR Takedao Station, which is located several hundred meters downstream of the location of the discovery.

In addition to confirming the identity of the body found in the river, police are seeking the cause of death.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

