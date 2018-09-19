Hyogo: Upper and lower sections of corpse found in Ako bay

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of the upper and lower portions of a corpse in the bay in Ako City over the weekend, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 17).

At just past 4:00 p.m. on September 15, police working off a tip from a male fisherman, 70, found the decayed lower body of a person floating off the coast of the Kariya area at Ako Port.

The following day, police found the decayed head and upper body of the person on the ocean floor in the same general area.

The body is believed to be that of an adult. However, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known due to the extent of decay of the remains, according to the Ako Police Station.

The body was clothed in a black jacket and pants. There were no personal items on the body, police said.

The results of an autopsy will assist in determining the identity of the person.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or an accident.