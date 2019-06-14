Hyogo: Man accused of hiring pair to fatally shoot wife in Philippines

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a 77-year-old man in connection with the alleged murder of his wife in the Philippines last year, reports NHK (June 13).

According to police, Shinichi Hamada, a resident of Kobe’s Nishi Ward, ordered two assailants riding a motorcycle to shoot and kill his wife, 71-year-old Junko, on a road in Cebu City at around 7:30 p.m. on August 24.

Junko, the president of Beams Philppines Export Corp., which is based in nearby Talisay City, was driving a maroon Mitsubishi Montero along N. Bacalso Avenue when the assailants approached her, according to Rappler.com.

Shinichi emerged as a person of interest in the case after police in the Philippines arrested the suspected assailants, male and female nationals of the Philippines, for involvement in another case.

Shinichi denies the allegations, police said.

During questioning, it was learned that Shinichi allegedly provided the instruction to them over the telephone to kill his wife, Hyogo police said.

Beams Philippines Export produces a variety of handicrafts made from local materials, including kitchenware and accessories.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.