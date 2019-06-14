 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hyogo: Man accused of hiring pair to fatally shoot wife in Philippines

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 14, 2019

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a 77-year-old man in connection with the alleged murder of his wife in the Philippines last year, reports NHK (June 13).

According to police, Shinichi Hamada, a resident of Kobe’s Nishi Ward, ordered two assailants riding a motorcycle to shoot and kill his wife, 71-year-old Junko, on a road in Cebu City at around 7:30 p.m. on August 24.

Junko, the president of Beams Philppines Export Corp., which is based in nearby Talisay City, was driving a maroon Mitsubishi Montero along N. Bacalso Avenue when the assailants approached her, according to Rappler.com.

Shinichi emerged as a person of interest in the case after police in the Philippines arrested the suspected assailants, male and female nationals of the Philippines, for involvement in another case.

Shinichi denies the allegations, police said.

Junko Hamada
Junko Hamada was shot and killed by two assailants in the Philippines last year (Twitter)

During questioning, it was learned that Shinichi allegedly provided the instruction to them over the telephone to kill his wife, Hyogo police said.

Beams Philippines Export produces a variety of handicrafts made from local materials, including kitchenware and accessories.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Published in Crime, International, Japan, News and Philippines

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »