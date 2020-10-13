Hyogo: Male corpse found floating off Kobe park

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse floating off Kobe City on Monday, reports the Kobe Shimbun (Oct. 12).

At around 9:40 a.m., a staff member of the local coast guard reported finding the body floating face-down about 1 kilometer from the Suma Fishing Park in Suma Ward.

According to the Kobe Suijo Police Station, the man is believed to be in his 30s to 50s.

The body was clothed in a plaid shirt, jeans and brown shoes. There were no signs of external wounds, police said.