Hyogo: Corpse clad in stockings found in Himeji mountains

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse in the mountains of Himeji City on Monday, reports the Kobe Shimbun (Oct. 19).

At around 4:20 p.m., a 44-year-old man cutting grass in the Yamawaki Shigocho alerted police after finding the body.

Officers from the Shikama Police Station arriving at the scene, about 700 meters southeast of JR Higashi-Himeji Station, found the body lying face-up.

An examination of the body showed that the skull had turned skeletal. There were no signs of external wounds.

Due to the stage of decay, the approximate age and gender of the person are not known, police said.

The body was clothed in stockings. A beige coat and shoes were also found at the scene.

Police are now working to identify the body.