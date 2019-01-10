Hyogo: Boy, 13, plunges to death from building in apparent suicide

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police after a 13-year-old boy plunged into his death from his apartment building in Kobe in an apparent suicide, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 8).

At around 1:15 a.m., the father of the boy visited a police box after finding his son, a second-year middle school student, collapsed and bleeding in the parking lot of the 13-floor building in the Tanakacho area of Higashinada Ward.

About 50 minutes later, the boy was confirmed dead at a hospital, according to the Higashinada Police Station.

Police believe the boy took his life by intentionally leaping from their residence. Just before the incident, the father noticed that his son had left their unit and went to look for him.

The boy had not hinted at suicide previously, and no will has been found, police said.

Police plan to speak with members of the boy’s family to determine the reason for why he took his life.