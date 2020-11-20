Hyogo: Boy, 11, plunges to death from Kobe building in apparent suicide

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police believe an elementary school boy plunged to his death from a building in Kobe City early Thursday in an apparent suicide, reports Kyodo News (Nov. 19).

At just past midnight, the boy, 11, was found collapsed and in a state of cardiac arrest on the grounds of a senior citizens home in the Kasugadai area of Nishi Ward. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

Police later found that security camera footage showed the boy climbing the stairs of the six-floor building to the roof.

An examination of the area showed signs that someone had climbed the fence leading to the roof, police said.

The boy lived near the home. At around 2:30 p.m. the day before, he left his elementary school. However, he was not there when his mother arrived home at around 7 p.m.

When he failed to return thereafter, his father reported him missing with police at around 10:30 p.m.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident.