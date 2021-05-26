Hokkaido: Woman found strangled, man hanged in apartment

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a woman and a man were found dead in an apartment in Eniwa City.

Police are treating the case as a forced double suicide, reports Fuji News Network (May 24).

At just before 7:30 p.m. on May 22, the son of the woman visited the residence in the Keiocho area with a representative of the management company for the unit after being unable to contact her.

Upon entry, they found the woman, 53, dead atop a bed. Meanwhile, the man was discovered hanged by his neck with what appeared to be a snood inside a closet.

According to police, the woman died due to suffocation from pressure around the neck area.

The man is not related to the son. As of Monday, police had not identified him.

A suicide note was not found inside. But since the front door and windows were locked and there were no signs of forced entry, police suspect that the man killed the woman before taking his life.