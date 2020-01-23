 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hokkaido: Police seek help in identifying woman’s corpse found along river

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 23, 2020

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police are seeking the help in identifying a corpse likely belonging to a woman that was found in Bibai City last year, reports Hokkaido Television Broadcasting (Jan. 21).

Last November, a highway construction worker alerted police after finding human bones along a river in the Ichinosawa area.

Based on an examination of the the skull and femurs, it is believed that the body is that of a woman aged over 30. She is believed to have stood about 140 centimeters tall.

The corpse of a woman was found along a river in Bibai City last year (Twitter)

She likely died more than 10 years before the discovery, police said.

In hoping to obtain assistance from the public in identifying the woman, police released photographs showing the tattered clothing found on the body, including a sweater, pink socks, black pants and white boots.

