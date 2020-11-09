Hokkaido police seek help identifying male corpse found on beach

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in identifying a male corpse found on a beach in the town of Obira last week, reports Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting (Nov. 6).

At around 7:50 a.m. on November 4, police received a tip from a passerby. “What looked like a sea lion turned out to be a person,” the passerby said.

Officers arriving at the beach at Onishikatoyohama found the body lying face-down.

An examination of the body showed no signs of external wounds. The man is believed to have died more than one month before the discovery, police said.

The man was aged around his 50s. Standing about 170 centimeters tall, he had a medium build.

To assist in his identification, police have released photographs showing the gray underwear and dark shirt he was wearing.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Rumoi Police Station at 0164-42-0110.