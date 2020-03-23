Hokkaido: Nude corpse of man found on beach

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse along a beach in Rumoi City on Saturday, reports STV News (Mar. 21).

At around 8:00 a.m., a local resident reported finding the fully nude body on a beach in the Shiomicho area.

According to police, the body is that of a middle-aged man. With a large build, he stood about 170 centimeters tall.

The body showed no signs of external wounds. As well, no personal articles were found at the scene.

In addition to confirming the identity of the man, police are seeking the cause of death.