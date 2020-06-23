Fukuoka: Headless woman’s corpse found in river

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police launched an investigation following the discovery of a headless woman’s corpse in a river in Okawa City on Sunday, reports Nippon News Network (June 22).

At around 5:20 p.m., a man aboard a boat in the Chikugo River in the Mukaijima area reported finding the corpse entangled in a mooring line.

In addition to the missing head, the body also lacked its right leg from the knee down. The upper half of the body was unclothed. Meanwhile, the lower half was attired in women’s underwear and a sock and sandal were on the left foot, police said.

For five hours on Monday, divers combed the river near the Ohashi Bridge in search of the missing head and leg and personal articles.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident or a suicide.