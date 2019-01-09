Gunma: Skeletal remains of man found in sleeping bag

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a male corpse inside a sleeping bag was found in a grove of trees in Maebashi City last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 6).

According to the Maebashi Police Station, a 16-year-old boy found the skeletal remains while doing cleaning work in the Minamicho area at around 11:00 a.m. on January 4. The girl then told her father.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, likely died more than several months ago. There were no signs of external wounds, police said.

The man, who stood about 160 centimeters tall, was wearing a white jacket and green sweater and pants.

Empty bento boxed meals, plastic bottles and a saucepan were also found in the area, police said.

Police are now seeking to identify the body.