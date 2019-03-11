Gunma: Parents of girl, 17, suspect daughter bullied before suicide

GUNMA (TR) – The parents of a female high school student in Maebashi City have revealed that notes left behind by their daughter show that she was bullied prior to her suicide earlier this year, reports TBS News (Mar. 8).

According to the parents of Yuki Ito, a 17-year-old second-year student, she wrote, “My teacher doesn’t believe what I said.” She also wrote, “I am being bad-mouthed online.”

According to Gunma Prefectural Police, a Jomo Electric Railway train struck and killed Ito at a crossing between Ogo and Higoshi stations at around 7:00 p.m. on February 1.

Police quoted the conductor as saying he sounded the train’s horn after seeing the girl at the crossing but was unable to stop the train in time.

The Mainichi Shimbun reported that Ito at least once returned home from school with injuries to her head and abdomen. On the day of her suicide, she visited a hospital after leaving due to an illness.

Her parents told TBS News that they lodged a complaint with the school about the bullying about one year ago, when Ito was a first-year student. “But a person in charge and the principal lied to us, saying, ‘We will deal [with this matter] reliably.’ It was deception,” Ito’s father said.

The Gunma Prefectural Board of Education and the school are investigating the matter to determine whether bullying took place. The results of the their findings are expected next week, Ito’s parents told the network.