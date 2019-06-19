Gunma: Pair seriously hurt after Ferrari crashes and burns

GUNMA (TR) – Two persons were seriously hurt after a Ferrari sports car caught fire in Isezaki City early Wednesday, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 19).

According to the Isezaki Police Station, the Ferrari collided with a guardrail on a prefectural road in the Tabeicho area before bursting into flames.

Yu Takakusagi, a 67-year-old resident of Midori City, and another man, aged approximately 30, were left with broken bones and burns. Both persons are unconscious in a hospital, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. However, police revealed that the road was wet due to rain at the time of the accident. It is not known who was driving the vehicle.

Police are also attempting to determine the identity of the second man.