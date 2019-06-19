 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Gunma: Pair seriously hurt after Ferrari crashes and burns

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 19, 2019

GUNMA (TR) – Two persons were seriously hurt after a Ferrari sports car caught fire in Isezaki City early Wednesday, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 19).

According to the Isezaki Police Station, the Ferrari collided with a guardrail on a prefectural road in the Tabeicho area before bursting into flames.

Yu Takakusagi, a 67-year-old resident of Midori City, and another man, aged approximately 30, were left with broken bones and burns. Both persons are unconscious in a hospital, police said.

Isesaki City early Wednesday
Two persons were seriously hurt after a Ferrari caught fire in Isesaki City early Wednesday (Twitter)

The cause of the crash is under investigation. However, police revealed that the road was wet due to rain at the time of the accident. It is not known who was driving the vehicle.

Police are also attempting to determine the identity of the second man.

Published in Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »