Girl dies, boy seriously injured after plunge from department store

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – An 18-year-old girl died and a boy of the same age was seriously injured after they plunged from a department store in Fukushima City in an apparent attempted double suicide, police have revealed, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 7).

At around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, the girl, a university student, and the boy, a company employee, fell from the roof of the parking garage for Max Fukushima, located near JR Fukushima Station.

Emergency personnel arriving at the store confirmed the girl, who suffered severe trauma over the length of her body, dead at the scene. The boy was conscious upon being transported to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

The boy and girl are acquaintances. Police believe the pair leaped from the building intentionally.

Police plan to question the boy about the incident after he recovers from his injuries.