Gifu: Male corpse found in river

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse in a river in Hashima City, reports the Gifu Shimbun (Aug. 26).

At around 11:30 a.m. on August 25, a 70-year-old man flying a radio-controlled helicopter found the body on a bank of the Kiso River in the Oura Masakicho area.

According to the Hashima Police Station, the man had been dead for several months. His approximate age is not known.

The body, measuring about 160 centimeters in length, was clothed in a long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and blacks sports shoes.

The location of the discovery is about 1.1 kilometers from the Nobio Bridge.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body and determine the cause of death.