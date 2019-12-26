Gifu: Male corpse found at dam

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse at a dam in the Ibi District on Tuesday, reports the Gifu Shimbun (Dec. 25).

At around 11:30 a.m., a male worker, 46, found the body floating face-down about 1 meter from the edge of the lake at Yokoyama Dam.

According to the Ibi Police Station, the man stood about 170 centimeters tall. He was clothed in a brown jacket and long black pants.

Due to the extensive decay to the body, the approximate age of the man is unknown. The body showed no signs of external wounds, police said.

In addition to confirming the identity of the body, police working to determine the cause of death.