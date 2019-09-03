Gifu: High school boy hangs self in classroom in apparent suicide

GIFU (TR) – A 17-year-old high school boy on Tuesday hanged himself inside his classroom in Gifu City in an apparent suicide, police said, reports TBS News (Sept. 4).

At around 5:40 p.m., a teacher discovered the boy, a second-year student living in Ogaki City, hanging by his neck from a cord taken from a curtain.

After the teacher contacted emergency services, the boy was transported in an unconscious state to a hospital where he was confirmed dead about one hour later.

Prior to the discovery, the student was called to the classroom his homeroom teacher after school. During their conversation, the teacher provided an unspecified warning to the student.

The homeroom teacher then left the classroom to contact his parents. A different teacher later discovered the boy.

Police are now speaking with staff members at the school about the incident.