Gifu: Fisherman finds woman’s corpse at bridge

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 4, 2020

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a woman’s corpse in a river in Nakatsugawa City, reports Nippon News Network (June 1).

At just past 9:00 a.m. on May 31, a fisherman reported the discovery of the body floating in the Tsukechi River near Fujiyama Bridge. “What appear to be human bones are floating [in the water],” he reportedly told police.

The approximate age and height of the woman are not known. The corpse showed no signs of injuries, police said.

A woman’s corpse was found in the Tsukechi River on May 31 (Twitter)

The body was clothed in a black long-sleeve shirt and underpants, police said.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the woman.

