Gifu: Fisherman finds decayed corpse in river

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 24, 2019

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police last week launched an investigation following the discovery of a decayed male corpse in a river in Kakamigahara City, reports the Gifu Shimbun (Sept. 20).

At around 8:30 a.m. on September 19, a fisherman, aged in his 50s, tipped off police after finding the body caught on a wave-dissipating concrete block in the Kiso River at a depth of about 4 meters.

According to the Kakamigahara Police Station, approximate age of the man is not known. The body, clothed in a white t-shirt and light blue jeans, measures about 165 centimeters in length.

The corpse of a man was found about 1 kilometer upstream from the Kawasahima Bridge on September 22 (Wikipedia)

The location of the discovery is about 1 kilometer upstream from the Kawashima Bridge in the Matsukuramachi area.

In addition to seeking the identity of the man, police are attempting to learn the cause of death.

