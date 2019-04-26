Gifu: Decayed corpses of man and woman found in residence

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of the corpses believed to be that of a an elderly man and a younger woman at a residence in Gifu City on Thursday, reports the Gifu Shimbun (Apr. 26).

At around 5:00 p.m., officers from the Gifu-Minami Police Station working off a tip found the bodies inside the apartment, located in the Akanabeono area.

Due to the stage of decay of the bodies, police believe the persons died at least several months ago. Neither body showed signs of external wounds.

Prior to the discovery, a staff member from the city office consulted with police after being unable to contact the occupants of the residence, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s.

Upon the arrival of police, the front door was locked and the interior had not been ransacked.

In addition to confirming the identities of the persons, police are seeking the causes of death.