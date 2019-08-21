Gifu: Decayed corpse found inside bridge

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a decayed corpse was found inside a bridge in Kakamigahara City on Monday, reports the Gifu Shimbun (Aug. 20).

At around 11:40 a.m., a local resident tipped off police about the discovery of the body between an abutment and a girder of the Omoiyari Bridge, which spans the Minamiha River in the Kawashima Koamimachi area.

Due to the stage of decay, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known, according to the Kakamigahara Police Station.

Measuring about 160 centimeters in length, the body was clothed in a black t-shirt with white horizontal stripes, blue pants and black sports shoes. The person was also wearing glasses, police said.

Police are now seeking to identify the body.