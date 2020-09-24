Gifu: Corpse found under expressway bridge

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse under an expressway bridge in Kakamigahara City on Wednesday, reports the Gifu Shimbun (Sept. 24).

At around 1:50 p.m., an inspector alerted police after finding the corpse lying face-up under a bridge for the Tokai Hokuriku Expressway.

According to the Kakamigahara Police Station, the corpse had turned partially skeletal. Due to the stage of decay, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known.

The body showed no signs of external wounds. No personal items that would assist in identifying the body were found at the scene. Empty PET bottles were scattered around.

The person stood around 160 centimeters tall. The body was clothed in dark blue work clothes, a gray vest, a black long-sleeved shirt and trousers.

Police are now seeking to identify the body.