Gifu: Cops find corpse in Aichi after confessions by pair accused of assault

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police last week found a male corpse in a residence in Aichi Prefecture after following up a tip provided by two men under investigation in a separate case, reports TBS News (Jan. 9).

On January 5, the men, aged 33 and 48, claimed that they had killed a third man in an apartment they were formerly connected with at an undisclosed location in Aichi.

Officers searching the residence found the decayed body of a man, likely around the age of 60. A significant period had passed since he died, police said.

The body showed no signs of external injuries, and no weapons were found in the apartment, police said.

On January 6, police accused the two men, both residents of Gifu City, of assaulting a male acquaintance, causing skull fractures.

Police are now seeking to identify the body found in Aichi and determine the cause of death.