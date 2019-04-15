Fukushima police parade through Koriyama to eradicate yakuza

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police last week initiated a patrol through a business district in Koriyama City that aimed to eradicate criminal syndicates, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 11).

On the night of April 10, about 70 officers, members of government and volunteers paraded past restaurants and bars near JR Fukushima Station to raise awareness about the need to discourage the activities of criminal syndicates in the area.

They passed out leaflets to merchants containing the message: “Exclude boryokudan,” which refers to gang groups. They also warned against paying mikajimeryo, or protection money.

“We want to strongly promote the activities of the police so that everyone can experience safety and peace of mind in enjoying the area,” said Satoshi Watanabe, the chief of the Koriyama Police Station.