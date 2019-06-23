Fukushima: Male corpse found in burned-out vehicle

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a male corpse was found in a burned-vehicle in the village of Izumizaki on Friday, reports the Fukushima Minyu Shimbum (June 22).

At around 5:35 a.m., a passerby tipped off emergency services. “There’s a truck on fire in a rice paddy,” the caller reportedly said.

After a fire brigade extinguished the blaze 30 minutes later, the body was found inside.

The truck is registered to a man in his 70s who cannot be contacted. Efforts to contact him have been unsuccessful, the Shirakawa Police Station said.

Police are seeking to confirm the identity of the body. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.

Based on evidence found at the scene, the case is being treated as the result of an accident or suicide.