Fukushima: Decayed corpses found in Namie residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 9, 2020

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of two bodies inside the residence of an 87-year-old man and his daughter on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 9).

At around 6:00 p.m., an officer working off a tip found the decayed bodies inside the residence, located in the Gongendo area of the town of Namie.

Due to the state of decay, the genders and approximate ages of the persons are not known, according to police.

The occupants of the residence are Rokuichiro Yasuda and his 58-year-old daughter, police said.

Two decayed corpses were found inside a residence in the town of Namie on Wednesday (Twitter)

The officer arrived at the residence after a neighbor reported not having seen either occupant over an
extended period.

Upon the arrival of police, the front door was locked. As well, there were no signs that the interior had been ransacked nor that a person had trespassed inside.

In addition to confirming the identities of the bodies, police are seeking the causes of death.

