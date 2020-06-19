Fukushima: Corpses of elderly man, woman found in marsh

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpses of a married couple in a marsh in Date City on Thursday, reports the Fukushima Shimbun (June 19).

At around 8:30 a.m., an officer with the Date Police Station on patrol alerted the local fire department. “There is a body floating in the marsh,” the officer said.

Officers arriving at the marsh found the bodies floating face-up near the shore. An examination of the bodies, both clothed, revealed no external wounds. Both persons had been dead for several days.

Police later identified the bodies as belonging to a married couple, both aged in their 80s. Their vehicle was found parked nearby.

The results of an autopsy on the body of the woman that is scheduled for Friday at the Fukushima Medical University Hospital will be used to determine the cause of her death, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or accident.