Fukushima: Corpse of man with tape over mouth found in river; suicide suspected

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 20, 2020

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police believe a man took his own life after the discovery of his corpse in a river in Koriyama City last week, reports the Fukushima Minyu Shimbun (May17).

On May 16, police revealed that the body is that of a man in his 20s whose residence is in Koriyama.

The day before, his corpse was found floating face-up in a shallow part of the Ose River. His mouth was covered by adhesive tape.

The corpse of a man in his 20s was found in a river in Koriyama City on May 15 (Twitter)

There were no signs of external wounds to his body. The cause of death was drowning, police said.

A note found in the residence of the man hinted at suicide, police said.

Police believe that the man taped up his face near where his body was found before taking his own life.

