Woman’s corpse found floating at wharf in Fukuoka City

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a woman’s corpse at a wharf in Fukuoka City’s Higashi Ward, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Jan. 17).

At around 10:10 a.m. on January 16, a worker alerted police after finding the body floating along the concrete-block breakwater of Hakozaki Wharf at Hakata Port.

According to the Hakatarinko Police Station, the approximate age of the woman is not known. Her body was clothed in underwear and pants.

In addition to working to confirm the identity of the woman, police are seeking the cause of death.