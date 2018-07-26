Fukuoka: Stolen car leads to police chase; 4 injured in collisions

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police apprehended a 27-year-old man after he crashed a vehicle he had just stolen in Fukuoka City on Wednesday, an incident that resulted in several injuries, reports TV Asahi (July 25).

At around 12:30 p.m., police were tipped off that a car had been stolen in the Tenjin area while the owner stopped with the key in the ignition. Police then engaged in a pursuit of the vehicle after the driver refused to stop for questioning.

After a chase that extended for about two kilometers, the driver, later identified as Kazuki Imai, came upon a congested area and crashed into six other cars, including a taxi, which resulted in minor injuries to four men and women, police said.

Several officers eventually wrestled Imai from the vehicle, arresting him on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant.