Fukuoka: Police seek help identifying man who died at wharf

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in identifying a man who died at a port in Kitakyushu City earlier this month, reports Kyushu Asahi Broadcasting (June 24).

On the night of June 19, a fisherman reported the discovery alerted police to the Akasaka area of Kokurakita Ward. “An old man staggering along fell into the water,” the witness said.

The man was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

Believed to be at least in his 60s, the man stood about 160 centimeters tall. With a slim build and gray hair, he was dressed in work clothes.

His body showed no signs of external wounds. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.

In a portrait sketch released by police, the man is shown with thin hair and what appears to be a mole to the left of his nose.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Kokurakita Police Station at 093-583-0110.