Fukuoka: Police seek help identifying man found hanged at Mt. Abura

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in identifying a man found hanged in Fukuoka City’s Konan Ward last week, reports Kyushu Asahi Broadcasting (Oct. 20).

At around 10:10 a.m. on October 16, the man was found hanged off a hiking path for Mt. Abura.

Believed to be in his 30s to 50s, the man stood about 165 centimeters tall. He was dressed in a dark blue polo shirt, beige long pants and dark blue sneakers, police said.

Since no personal belongings were found at the scene, police on Tuesday released a portrait sketch to assist in identifying him. In the sketch, he is shown with thinning hair.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Sawara Police Station at 092-847-0110.