Fukuoka police investigate murder of elderly woman on Genkai Island

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation after an elderly woman found collapsed on Genkai Island in Fukuoka City on Wednesday later died, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 30).

At around noon, relatives of Teiko Nakamura, 82, found her collapsed and bleeding inside a building of a former middle school on the island.

Nakamura, who showed signs consistent with strangulation around her neck, was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later, police said.

According to police, the former school is located about 400 meters from Nakamura’s residence. She is believed to have left her residence that morning to work in a field. Her husband and nephew went looking for her after she failed to return.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Genkai Island, located in Hakata Bay, has a population of around 500. It is a part of Fukuoka City’s Nishi Ward.