Fukuoka: Man repeatedly runs over wife with car in quarrel

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 30, 2018

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 53-year-old man who is alleged to have intentionally run over his wife with his vehicle in Yukuhashi City on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 30).

At around 9:20 p.m., Toshihiro Hanagiri, of no known occupation, used the passenger vehicle to repeatedly run over his wife, 45, after she exited onto a road in the Izumichuo area.

The woman was transported to a hospital with abrasions over the entire length of her body. The injuries are expected to require one month to heal, according to the Yukuhashi Police Station.

A man repeatedly ran over his wife with his car in Yukuhashi City on Wednesday (Twitter)

Hanagiri, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the allegations. “I acknowledge running her over, but I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, Hanagiri and his wife got into a quarrel inside the vehicle. Afterward, the suspect fled the scene, but he later surrendered at the Yukuhashi Police Station.

