Fukuoka: Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in apparent suicide

FUKUOKA (TR) – A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the town of Hirokawa on Thursday, the result of an apparent suicide, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 18).

At around 5:05 a.m., an officer from the Yame Police Station working off a tip found the man, 46, collapsed face-up near a road in the Mizuhara area. He was later confirmed dead at the scene.

The man had a wound to his right temple and what is believed to be a gun in one of his hands, which has led police to suspect he took his life by shooting himself. No will has been found.

About four hours before the discovery, an acquaintance of the man telephoned police. “He said something strange,” the caller said. Police then dispatched the officer to find him.

Police are now seeking to learn how the man obtained the gun.