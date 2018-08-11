Fukuoka: Corpse of man found in river

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a man’s corpse was found floating in a river in Fukuoka City on Friday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 10).

According to the Sawara Police Station, a city employee on patrol tipped off police after finding the body of Koji Matsuno, 61, of no known occupation, floating near the mouth of the Muromi River at Momochi Seaside Park at around 3:15 p.m.

The body did not exhibit any external wounds, police said.

Police are now attempting to determine the cause of death.