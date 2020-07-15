Fukuoka: Charred corpse found in burned-out car in apparent suicide

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide following the discovery of a corpse inside a burned-out vehicle, reports Kyushu Asahi Broadcasting (July 13).

At just past 9:00 a.m., emergency services received a report about “black smoke and flames coming from a vehicle stopped” on a road in the town of Onga.

About 30 minutes later, a fire crew extinguished the blaze and discovered the charred body inside.

According to the Orio Police Station, the vehicle belongs to a 72-year-man living in Onga.

The location of the discovery is a narrow road along a river that is utilized by a small number of persons and vehicles.

After speaking with some persons in the area, police are viewing the case as a suicide. An autopsy is expected to be conducted.