Flashback: Theft of ¥10 million from onsen office

CHIBA (TR) – In looking back 10 years, Fuji News Network recalls the theft of nearly 10 million yen from an onsen hot springs in Chiba City.

At around 5:00 a.m. November 10, 2008, a security guard at Shikisai no Yu, located in Chuo Ward, noticed that a break-in had taken place in the office.

According to police, the thieves stole about 9.5 million in sales from a safe after breaking it open with a metal implement. They gained access by smashing a window on the first floor. In entering the office, they destroyed the front door. They also smashed open the safe.

Police believed the break-in took place sometime between the departure of an employee at around 2:30 a.m. that morning and the arrival of the guard.