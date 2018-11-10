 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Flashback: Theft of ¥10 million from onsen office

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 10, 2018

CHIBA (TR) – In looking back 10 years, Fuji News Network recalls the theft of nearly 10 million yen from an onsen hot springs in Chiba City.

At around 5:00 a.m. November 10, 2008, a security guard at Shikisai no Yu, located in Chuo Ward, noticed that a break-in had taken place in the office.

According to police, the thieves stole about 9.5 million in sales from a safe after breaking it open with a metal implement. They gained access by smashing a window on the first floor. In entering the office, they destroyed the front door. They also smashed open the safe.

Thieves stole 9.5 million yen in cash from an onsen hot springs in Chiba City on November 10, 2008 (Twitter)

Police believed the break-in took place sometime between the departure of an employee at around 2:30 a.m. that morning and the arrival of the guard.

